LETTERS: More sense for civic dollars

Editor:

Re: Better ways to spend $1 million, March 23.

Along with the worthwhile suggestions from letter-writers C. Schroedter andKen Wuschke as to how the White Rock city council could better spend the $1 million, might I suggest the long overdue repaving of all the streets around.

The ruts, potholes and cracks in the surfaces are so obvious that I’m amazed that the city hasn’t already seconded one of its maintenance departments to attend to them.

Unless, of course, all of their vehicles are laid-up due to cracked rims, punctured tires and broken axles?

J.M. Chipera, White Rock

• • •

I agree with the letter writers on the money that might be spent on the White Rock arch.

One million dollars! You have got to be kidding me.

However, it doesn’t surprise me. Just look at the monolith signs they have placed around this city at the parks. Some of these postage-size parks are the size of my living room and have park signs announcing their names like car lots on Highway 10 in Langley. I heard they cost $5,000 apiece.

After spending $13 million on a parking lot that will only be used for a few months a year and, of that, only a few hours a day, please explain the reasoning behind such decisions.

Rob Bosley, White Rock