LETTERS: New council is changing rules mid-race

Editor:

Re: Council challenged by highrise conundrum, Jan. 23.

So, former White Rock city councillor Ken Jones thinks that investors who want to develop land in White Rock are gamblers, just like someone who owns a racehorse.

The only way this analogy makes any sense is if the managers of the racetrack changed the course and the finish line after the horse race was started.

This is exactly what the current council has done.

To change the rules after the development permit has been issued is an egregious misuse of power.

Generally, the courts in Canada do not look favourably on such action. Our provincial government tried this with the British Columbia Teachers Federation and the final result was not in their favour.

It will be interesting to see what the investors do with this one.

Beverly O’Malley, White Rock