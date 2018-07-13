LETTERS: No one should feel such pain

Editor: Re: 15-year-old killed by passenger train, July 6.

My heart truly goes out to the family and friends of the teenager killed on the rail tracks.

No one or family should have to endure such pain.

Nor should the engineer.

I was taught not to play on the train tracks. The tracks are there. The engineer was doing his job, which should not include hitting teenagers who are on the tracks in the evening for whatever reasons.

Again, I feel for the family but also for the engineer. This accident was not part of his job description.

D. Bitzer, White Rock

