LETTERS: No reason for horn blasts

Editor:

Re: Time for a break from train horns, Jan. 16 letters.

I agree. There is absolutely no beach access from West Beach to the pier, yet the trains continue to blast their horns at all the train crossings as part their normal mandate.

As usual, some operators are considerate, exercising short blasts while others sit on the horn.

With all the fencing and barricades in place, they have more of a concern rolling their train into the ocean where the storm has degraded the edges of the track than of people crossing.

Donna Wiebe, South Surrey