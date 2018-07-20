LETTERS: No vacancy tax costs us

Editor: We have a big empty-home issue, and we have turned a blind eye to it.

Editor:

I am a proud homeowner and I am blessed to live in a neighborhood with many like-minded people.

We are lucky to live in such a beautiful part of the Lower Mainland, and yet it pains me to see the state of many homes in the South Surrey/White Rock area. I am sick of seeing foot-long grass, newspapers blowing aimlessly on front porches, zero maintenance done in gardens, not to mention Christmas lights and decorations still up in July.

We have a big empty-home issue, and we have turned a blind eye to it.

If there was ever a time for Mayor Linda Hepner and the City of Surrey to implement an Empty Home Tax, it is now.

We in Surrey sit back and watch the City of Vancouver collect $30 million from this tax, and we are still doing ‘studies’!

We have a vacancy rate at or near zero, and we sit and do nothing. What are we waiting for?

Vancouver taxes one per cent on the value of the vacant property. Linda, you could go higher than this if you wanted.

What could you use the money for? Social housing – check. Want more RCMP? How about your own police force? Gang violence? I am sure we could all come up with something.

Come on, Linda, get a mitt and get in the game!

Douglas Saunders, Surrey

Previous story
COLUMN: At this stage, it’s the destination, not the journey
Next story
EDITORIAL: Talk about parkade uses

Just Posted

Some Surrey roads will be closed to traffic during Miri Piri parade on July 28

Closures in effect 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until RCMP determines the roads are safe to be reopened

Fundraiser to help mother of French jogger detained after crossing border

Cedella Roman, 19, was held in U.S. after accidentally crossing border in South Surrey

New trial for man who was given the wrong medical records

Accused built case on records sent from Surrey Pretrial that weren’t his, though he thought they were

North Delta teens receive top scholarships from SFU

Bradley Schellenberg and Deanna Liu were awarded $100,000 and $110,000, respectively, for university

EDITORIAL: Talk about parkade uses

As shown by recent events both internationally and in White Rock, communication is an acquired skill

Here’s what you need to know about Day 1 at the BC Games

All 18 events kick off on the track, riding ring, fields, courts and lake in the Cowichan Valley

VIDEO: How to throw a frisbee

Ultimate frisbee player Amy Mackay shows off the proper technique

Site C dam project plagued by problems: expert

E. Harvey Elwin expresses concern about internal BC Hydro and government documents

Former hockey scout with NHL Oilers hired as WHL Giants’ senior advisor

Hockey exec’s experience ‘a huge asset for us as we continue our pursuit of a championship,’ GM says

Seal attacks kayakers in the Broughton Archipelago

“It has to be one chance in a million of this happening.”

Victoria-area park sign removed after glitch redirects to porn site

Resident looking to learn more about workout equipment discovered the problem code

Special Olympic athletes take on BC Games during special anniversary

Known as the Global Day of Inclusion, July 20 marks the first Special Olympics in 1968 in Chicago

Scammers dressed as Mounties threaten to arrest senior if she doesn’t cough up cash

Pair of fraudulent officers threaten to arrest 90-year-old woman

5 to start your day

Plea for help to find hockey dad’s killer, Langley diver shares story of Thai cave rescue, and more

Most Read

l -->