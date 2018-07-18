LETTERS: Not all ‘N’ drivers new

Editor: There are more and more ‘N’ and ‘L’ drivers, many calling or texting while driving.

It is noticeable that there are more and more ‘N’ and ‘L’ drivers on the roads, and many are calling or texting while driving.

The ‘new’ drivers particularly are seen speeding, and/or other road infractions, with little regard for other vehicles. It appears that they can continue with the ‘N’ symbol on their vehicles for as long as they want, since there is no expiry of term for these designations.

What kind of nonsense is this? If these people cannot pass the driver’s exam within a reasonable period of time, they should not be allowed to skirt the system under an ‘N’ designation.

Just another example of poor administration by ICBC.

R. Conley, Surrey