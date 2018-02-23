LETTERS: Not all slates created equal

Editor:

Re: Don’t repeat past mistakes, Feb. 9 letters.

The members of Democracy Direct respectfully disagree with letter-writer Darwin Nickel’s belief that another coalition is not in White Rock’s best interest.

Our vision is for a civic government that listens to the concerns of the community, is responsive to citizens’ needs and works with residents, businesses and developers to build a better future for everyone that lives in our beautiful “City by the Sea.”

In short, everything that the current coalition of Mayor Wayne Baldwin and Couns. Meagan Knight, Bill Lawrence, Grant Meyer and Lynne Sinclair has failed to do.

Darryl Walker, White Rock