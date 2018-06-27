LETTERS: Not in the public interest

Editor:

Re: Sting operation ends in dropped charges, June 20.

I can not be the only reader that questions whether justice has been done – or is being seen to be done.

This apparent wife of a VPD officer was known to shop-owner Laura Woroniecki, or she would not have been on the lookout for her. I expect other shop owners also know her.

With this arrest, and apparently previous arrests, police also know her.

A brief comment by the BC Prosecution Service that “the public interest no longer required a prosecution,” falls far short of an adequate answer, and it does not appear justice is being done. Particularly given the stink of scandal and ‘the fix is in’ favouritism, this brief explanation is just not good enough.

I know such action is not in my interest, or that of Woroniecki or other probable affected shop owners. And, unless I am mistaken, we are part of that public.

The extended explanation of the Crown (Crown explains process after sting operation, June 22) only speaks to the so-called process in general terms and does not in the least explain why this apparent multiple thief is not being prosecuted, does not address the issue of a policeman husband and does not in the least address how any of this is in the public interest.

Bernhard Dandyk, Surrey