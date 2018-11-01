LETTERS: Obey rules of road or pay

Editor: Re: A clear signal something is amiss, Oct.19 letters.

Editor:

Re: A clear signal something is amiss, Oct.19 letters.

Bravo, Marienus de Jong for your insightful letter with just the right amount of sarcasm and humour highlighting the chaos our roads are in.

I challenge anyone, be they private citizen or government bureaucrat, to attempt to drive on any street, urban arterial or highway, at or near the posted speed limit. As pointed out, you will be honked at, tailgated, given the one-finger salute, and generally subjected to dangerous harassment and yes, even downright road rage.

Thank you for drawing attention to the “elephant in the room” which our attorney general, David Eby chooses to ignore and instead piles extra costs on all insured motorists and repair shops.

It’s high time to address the problem and make those who will not obey the rules pay for their actions.

Triple the cost of all traffic fines, allotting one third each to enforcement, education and ICBC.

For a second infraction within a year, double the fine again; for a third, double the fine again and impound the vehicle for 30 days.

Follow the lead of other jurisdictions such as Ontario and erect signage on all major roads throughout the province, stating what exceeding the posted speed limits will cost.

All drivers have a choice, don’t be fools, follow the rules.

C. M. Fergusson, Surrey

