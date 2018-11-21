LETTERS: Opinions cast on vote system

Letter writers address the provincial referendum on proportional representation

Editor:

In the last B.C. election, the NDP received 40 per cent of the vote and 41 seats. The BC Liberals also received 40 per cent and 42 seats.

Yet the Greens received 17 per cent of the vote and just three seats.

How fair is this?

After reading Tom Fletcher’s Nov. 14 article, Little interest in referendum, I picked up my election packet which had been sitting on my coffee table for a couple of weeks, filled out the form – for proportional representation, of course – and popped in the mailbox.

It’s time for change!

Susan Ellis, White Rock

• • •

It seems BC NDP Premier John Horgan is trying to ram through his own agenda.

By accident, I happened to watch the televised debate with Horgan and BC Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson. Wilkinson pointed out the three choices of proportional representation were chosen by Horgan, when there were many more choices.

If the NDP was really serious about encouraging voter turnout they would have started information meetings and television broadcasts in the different districts of B.C. by early fall. This would help the voters understand the choices and what the pros and cons are when comparing them to first-past-the-post type of voting.

Instead, we never heard a public announcement from the NDP government until the referendum package had been in our possession for over a week, and by that time I had mailed mine in.

Extremely poor public service on such an important issue! No wonder some went unopened into the blue bin.

Leone Wright, Surrey

• • •

I am appalled at the inaccuracies being printed in the press with regard to proportional representation – what it is and how to vote.

It is past time to begin governing in a way that represents all of the people. This does not include governing by fear.

It is past time to look closely at those countries who have been using it successfully for many years.

I believe the citizens of the province can thrive under such a system. But we must first vote for it.

Dorothy Randall, Surrey

