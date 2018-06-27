LETTERS: Out-of-city address

Editor:

I thought seriously about attending this week’s state-of-the -city address by White Rock Mayor Wayne Baldwin, until I discovered that it was being held in Surrey and would cost $50 to attend (White Rock state-of-city address June 27, June 20).

I was surprised that the mayor could not find a spot in White Rock to hold such an event, thereby showing support for local business.

Further, citizens of White Rock deserve to hear first-hand from the mayor, at no cost, the policies and priorities being instituted and expected results.

Lastly, as part of this process, a question- and-answer opportunity should be made available.

I believe this is the democratic process that most in our community are seeking.

Darryl Walker, White Rock