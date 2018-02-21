Delta Hospice Society executive director Nancy Macey speaks to this month’s Fraser Health board meeting in South Surrey. (Aaron Hinks photo)

LETTERS: Palliative care for those in need

An open letter to the B.C. Government, Hospice Societies and Fraser Health chairman Jim Sinclair.

An open letter to the B.C. Government, Hospice Societies and Fraser Health chairman Jim Sinclair.

I refer to the article in the Peace Arch News, Assisted deaths divide hospices, Feb. 16.

The last paragraph of the lengthy article is not complete. According to it “The province defines palliative care as specialized medical care for people with serious illness. Care can be provided wherever the client is living, whether at home, in hospice, an assisted living residence or a residential care facility, according to the province.”

The statement provided on the government website does more than that; it is headed “End of Life Care” and talks about providing care for the dying, although it does include a paragraph about providing care for serious illness.

I ask all to consider the following definitions of palliative and palliative care:

“Palliative” is anything used to alleviate pain, anxiety, etc. without eliminating its source.

The Canadian Oxford Dictionary published in 2004 includes a definition of “palliative care” as “medical care provided for the terminally ill.”

There are a very limited number of available rooms even in the new Peace Arch Hospice. Let’s use them for those truly in need within the bounds of the true understanding of palliative care.

I speak from personal experience having spent the last few days of his life with my husband in White Rock Hospice.

The care both he and I received 24 hours a day and followup grief assistance for me was invaluable.

Alison Smith, Surrey

Previous story
COLUMN: Benning stands firm on Gudbranson, will keep him with Canucks until 2021

Just Posted

New group for parents of overdose victims launched by Langley mother

There is a lack of long-term resources for grieving parents

Surrey mayor says B.C. budget is ‘people focused’

$1.2B commitment to Mayors’ Council transportation plan is ‘good sign’ for Surrey LRT: Hepner

Lack of facilities in Surrey and Delta forces cricket league to look elsewhere

Surrey Councillor Bruce Wayne said that the demand always exceeds supply to a certain degree

Hundreds prepare to walk on Cloverdale’s Coldest Night of the Year

Annual fundraiser supports those struggling with poverty and homelessness in Cloverdale

Officials to hear White Rock ‘demoviction’ complaint

Developer disputes characterization, saying due process was observed, as Residential Tenancy Branch set to determine case

VIDEO: Major construction projects in White Rock

Parkade development now underway on waterfront

BCHL Today: Merritt peaking at right time and Taylor signs with UNH Wildcats

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Violent sex offender found not guilty of breach for smoking marijuana

Once designated a dangerous offender, Kevin Miller reportedly back at Chilliwack halfway house

Video: B.C. firefighters featured in quirky video

Oliver Fire Department posts video about their B.C. volunteer firefighter spring training seminar

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: Two more medals push Canada into third place

A gold in ski cross and a bronze in bobsleigh as men’s hockey advances to the semis

5 to start your day

NDP rolls out first budget, piano teacher accused of sex assault involving former students and more

Trudeau reiterates denial of Sikh separatists in cabinet, condemns extremism

“We will always stand against violent extremism, but we understand that diversity of views is one of the great strengths of Canada.”

Canada wins gold in men’s ski cross

Leman earns redemption with ski cross gold; Homan out early

Trump says more must be done to protect children

In a tweet Tuesday night, Trump indicated he wants to strengthen the background check system, but offered no specifics.

Most Read

l -->