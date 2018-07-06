LETTERS: Partisanship inferred

Editor:

Re: Timely reasons to honour past, June 13 letters.

As a veteran and a son of a veteran who fought and was wounded in Italy and lost two brothers during the Second World War – including one at Dieppe – I trust letter-writer Al Whyte’s call to remember the sacrifices of Canadians was not intended to rally voters for this October’s elections.

That would be a travesty.

(Editor’s note: The letter encouraged “voters to seek government leaders who have the well-being of our citizenry as their ruling credo,” and did not mention any specific politician, jurisdiction or level of government.)

Even more so, a newspaper that would go so far as to print such a letter would be guilty of a demonstrable lack of judgment, and, perhaps a blatant example of partisanship.

Since I want to believe that no one would sink that low, I will apologize in advance to both Whyte and the Peace Arch News for my inferences.

Lest we forget.

Darwin Nickel, White Rock