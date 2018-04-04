LETTERS: Patriotic duty costs us more

Editor: OK, we all hate paying these stupid gas prices.

But… before everyone rushes off like a herd of Canadian buffalo to fill our tanks and give millions of dollars to the U.S. economy, maybe we should do a bit of research?

I haven’t been to United States for years and years. I fill my gas tank in Canada, because I am a Canadian. I like Canada. And I like it enough to trust my government and to pay the extra dollars to support our economy.

Money isn’t everything. In most things, I will always go for the best deal. But in this circumstance, no way.

I know, I know, this is probably an unpopular opinion. People will ‘claim’ the Liberal government is corrupt, the NDP and Green party are corrupt. But you know what? That is your choice and opinion; I respect it, but don’t agree with it.

Besides, it wouldn’t really matter what government is in power. I’d still support the Canadian economy versus a foreign nation. Because I like the people of Canada.

As Canadians, many of us like to ‘preach’ about keeping our wonderful environment safe, and yet we still drive. High gas prices is a compromise. That’s what we voted for, especially in British Columbia.

Just something to think about.

Colin Fletcher, White Rock

EDITORIAL: Public service

