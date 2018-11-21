LETTERS: Perspective on homelessness

Editor: The homeless in our community are our neighbours.

Editor:

On Nov. 14, I attended a presentation on homelessness at the Star of the Sea.

I was pleased to see that our new Mayor Darryl Walker also attended. With him I saw his Democracy Direct team of councillors.

It is so good to see that they are concerned for our most vulnerable citizens.

My takeaway from the presentation is that the homeless are both older and sicker than previously seen. Seniors are now showing up at shelters.

Another takeaway is that 50 per cent of homeless stay in areas they have lived in for many years. The homeless in our community are our neighbours.

Judy Peterson, White Rock

