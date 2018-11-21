LETTERS: Policing priorities

Editor: Re: Surrey unanimously drops RCMP, LRT, Nov. 7.

Editor:

Re: Surrey unanimously drops RCMP, LRT, Nov. 7.

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum used the most recent incidence of gang-related violence to slag the RCMP and maintain that a city police force would magically stop this kind of thing happening.

Has anyone pointed out to him that Abbotsford has its own police?

Michele McManus, White Rock

• • •

Re: Serge of support, Nov. 14 letters.

Thumbs up to the writers who support keeping the RCMP.

It’s time for Surrey’s mayor and new council to give their heads a shake about making changes. Also important are the numbers of South Asian-Canadian officers on the force.

A. Matches, Surrey

• • •

Re: White Rock included on Maclean’s ‘most dangerous places’ listing, Nov. 14.

According to the crime severity index (CSI) reported, White Rock ranked 89th out of 237 urban centres for crime-related incidents.

It is interesting to note that nearby districts Abbotsford (34), Vancouver (85) and West Vancouver (57) all had a higher rating. These cities all have municipal police forces.

What do you think about those statistics, Mayor Doug McCallum? Too bad they didn’t have the RCMP working to protect them. To suggest that Surrey needs a municipal police force to lower crime rates is pure codswallop! And, please, don’t tell us you are “delivering on the wishes of the people.” This is simply not true.

The money, training, equipment and time to create a municipal force would be astronomical. We need to support the RCMP and appreciate efforts to protect our community.

Linda Sutherland, Surrey

Previous story
COLUMN: Paying for parking not just about money
Next story
EDITORIAL: Opportunistic knocks, as Surrey mayor links murder to ‘need for civic police force’

Just Posted

More than 1,000 Surrey rental units at risk if government imposes new policy, Urban Development Institute warns

Survey of 30 rental unit builders indicates 12,631 BC rental homes at risk of delay or cancellation

EDITORIAL: Opportunistic knocks, as Surrey mayor links murder to ‘need for civic police force’

McCallum may well be on right track to replace RCMP, but he owes residents a proper assessment

Peace Arch Hospital Foundation hits $10-million goal

New 200-bed residential facility now fully funded, officials announce

‘Is that the real colour?’: Council approves Cloverdale field house design after initial hesitation

Cloverdale Athletic Park’s new field house was designed to look like a red barn

Police renew call to ID suspect who pushed Surrey man into traffic near PNE

VPD haven’t received enough tips in the months since

VIDEO: E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce sickens 18 people in Ontario, Quebec

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says it’s working with U.S. authorities to determine the source of the romaine lettuce those who got ill were exposed to.

Feds give formal notice for law to end Canada Post strike

Trudeau government ready to legislate employees back to work after five weeks of rotating strikes

Lower Mainland suspect identified in fatal northern B.C. hit and run

Suspect and seven other individuals believed involved located on Haida Gwaii

‘Bait and switch’ warning ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Competition Bureau of Canada is warning shoppers of illegal sale tactics

Legal battle ahead for suspended B.C. legislature executives

Public removal ‘very unfair,’ says veteran clerk Craig James

B.C. sees biggest spike in homicides across Canada, at 34%

Much of the killing was attributed to gang violence, according to Statistics Canada

Sea lion tangled in rope on Vancouver Island

Marine debris is a ‘significant problem’ for marine wildlife

Postal strike affects charities at critical fundraising time

Canadian fundraising professionals and charities join call for fast resolution

$90,000 pen from space created by B.C man

The Space pen is made from a meteorite

Most Read

l -->