LETTERS: Post-election commentary

Thoughts on the Oct. 20 municipal election

Editor:

Glad to see there was no political wraparound ad on your last paper before the election.

They give the impression that the paper is backing those candidates.

Marilyn E. Pearson, Surrey

• • •

For the White Rock mayor and councillors of the current regime to claim that approving 36 sites for highrise development in a city of less than two square miles – with a population now dropping from 18,000 – was a necessity for town renewal, illustrates that Couns. Bill Lawrence, Megan Knight, Lynne Sinclair and Grant Meyer share the contempt that Mayor Wayne Baldwin has reigned angrily on those who have bravely protested closed-door deals manipulating the OCP over the last eight years.

Kudos to mayoral candidate Garry Wolgelmuth and councillor aspirants Fiona MacDermid and Scott Kristjanson, who went right to the lion’s den, to be faced with it locked and barred.

Would it be timely to have White Rock’s now-deficit treasury recover costs of changing roadside signage to “Welcome to White Rock: Laundromat-by-the Sea”?

Elizabeth McLoughlin, White Rock

• • •

Re: Surrey’s mayoral candidates talk casinos, Oct. 17.

I believe the benefits of a world-class casino in our municipality far outweigh the negatives, and I was happy to hear we have mayoral candidates willing to vouch for this.

What’s even more reassuring is the sense of responsibility I’m observing as the debate chugs along. If the city can earn the tax and tourism dollars, while managing the more negative issues, such as the related crime, addiction and money laundering, we stand a chance for Surrey to be even more world-class than we are. Let the positive debate and action continue.

C.J. Saunders, Surrey

