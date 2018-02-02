LETTERS: Preserve right to opinions

Editor: Re: New MP has a choice to make , Jan. 26 letters.

Editor:

Re: New MP has a choice to make, Jan. 26 letters.

It’s certainly unpopular these days to talk about issues society would rather not examine. We as Canadians always seek collaboration, and there is something very non-negotiable about the topic of abortion. As a society, we feel we have dealt with this issue, and we have done our best to see that people do not rush into this decision.

I’m not writing to undermine that other conversation that we’ve been having as Canadians since Dr. Henry Morgentaler, but what it does point out is that as a multicultural and tolerant society, we have an obligation to preserve the other right to choice: opinions. Why should groups looking to participate in a secular nation’s work program have to declare that they are not against abortion?

Shouldn’t we choose to celebrate diversity of opinion within the framework of law? It would be very multicultural of us not to insist on some sort of moral conversation in order to access this program. We should also celebrate diversity of opinion, not just cultures. We’re all different. After all, it’s already legal!

Coralie McCormick, White Rock

Previous story
History shows influenza’s real potential

Just Posted

Surrey thrift store that helps homeless is closing

Sisters Thrift Boutique to close after 10 years as social enterprise for Surrey’s NightShift Street Ministries

In Surrey, a Mexican puppet show tells dreamy ‘Sleeping Beauty’ story (video)

Afternoon show brings Marionetas de la Esquina creations to arts centre stage Feb. 10

Surrey man, 20, shot in Richmond

The victim, whose name has not been released, is “known to police.”

Province asks Surrey residents for ideas on reducing poverty

Minister of Social Development and Poverty visits Surrey as part of province-wide tour

Partial White Rock promenade closures planned

Access to pier limited during Memorial Park work on Monday

VIDEO: Air ambulance lands on Highway 99 in South Surrey

Highway reopened southbound shortly after 9:30 Friday

Elderly woman attacked in her North Vancouver home

Man, dressed as a construction worker, asked to use her washroom, then exposed himself

Former B.C. premier Dave Barrett dies at age 87

Premier’s office says the former NDP premier died after a long struggle with Alzheimer’s disease

B.C. surpasses Ontario as top production locale for films, TV: report

Canadian Media Producers Association says the 2016-2017 fiscal year was strong for Canada overall

9,000 passengers have used new ride program on ‘Highway of Tears’: Province

Transit across northern B.C. was key issue raised repeatedly during last fall’s hearings in Smithers

Pope coming to Langley

New Langley Rams defensive co-ordinator brings extensive resume to town

West Kootenay doctor brings innovative approach to emergency response

He remains on call and leaves the comforts of his home for some of the harshest realities of life.

Todd Stone campaign forfeits 1,349 B.C. Liberal memberships

Most with ‘first language not English,’ email addresses not accepted

Altercation with referee, 15, causes concern for bullying in B.C. minor hockey

Greater Trail Minor hockey referee denounces post-game confrontation with parent

Most Read