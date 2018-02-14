LETTERS: Price of paving our paradise

Editor:

This morning while I was driving on 24 Avenue between 144 and 148 streets I noticed a small deer that apparently had been hit and killed by a car or truck.

This is the second time I have seen roadkill of a deer in this same location.

It is time to make drivers aware of the wildlife that occupy this area.

At the very least, deer-crossing signs should be placed in this area as soon as possible.

Martin Meyer, Surrey

• • •

Looks like the last remaining deer has gone. I saw it not long ago standing on the edge of the forest in Sunnyside Acres. It had no where to go.

Surrey in its shortsightedness has destroyed all of its habitat and continues to mow down huge amounts of mature trees and in their place, acre upon acre of English-style row houses. That don’t look good in England either, by the way.

Too eager to make a buck over conserving a once beautiful area. Remember we were Surrey ‘City of Parks,’ now we’re Surrey ‘ City of high-density housing and strip malls.’ ‘

Every little corner of green space is being built upon. Leaving no buffers for noise or privacy, not to mention a place for other species to live.

Those in charge should give their heads a shake. They’ve paved paradise to put up a parking lot.

C. Clay, Surrey