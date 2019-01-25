LETTERS: Question raised by pier rescue

Editor:

I’m writing to you with a question.

Everyone around White Rock that I have asked seems to be wondering also.

This concerns the incident with a man who had to be rescued on the pier the day of the storm. This man chose to not only risk his own life, but because of his choice to turn back as everyone was told by police to get off the pier, he risked the lives of his responders.

So my question is, has he paid any of the costs for his rescue?

Now, it is a truly wonderful outcome for this man, but we need to remember he sent his family off the pier but turned around as it appears he felt entitled to experience the force of the storm.

Barbara Morris, White Rock