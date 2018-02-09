LETTERS: Random acts of kindness

Editor: It was a gift that I hope I will keep on giving.

We read every day of drive-by shootings, home invasions, sexual assaults, other ‘random acts of violence’ and various forms of harassment, etc.

And so I wanted to share this story, which obviously won’t make the headlines of the Peace Arch News or for that fact no other newspaper as well, and might not even make the “letters” page of this newspaper.

Last week I went to the Momo Taro restaurant on King George Boulevard. I had ordered my meal on the phone and was just about to pay for it when a gentleman who was eating at the restaurant with a friend asked if I minded if he paid for my meal. (No, it’s not what you might think!)

I was taken aback as he then asked if I wanted anything extra on the bill, as it was his “treat.” I thanked him and said that what I ordered was enough.

It totally made my evening, day, in fact, the whole week.

I believe the term we use is “random acts of kindness” and as sure as eggs are eggs it was a gift that I hope I will keep on giving.

I then thought about the bigger picture and visualized about random acts of kindness on a global scale and, to quote Oprah, “I’ve interviewed and portrayed people who’ve withstood some of the ugliest things life can throw at you, but the one quality all of them seem to share is an ability to maintain hope for a brighter morning, even during our darkest nights.”

Well, that one act of kindness allowed me to hope for a brighter morning for my children in the future, and perhaps Donald buying a takeout order of Kimchi and Hangover Stew and having it delivered to Kim Jung-Un’s residence sure beats a missile being delivered to Trump’s address!

I can but dream!

And to whoever you were, thank you from me and my daughters!

Camille Johnson, Surrey