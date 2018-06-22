LETTERS: Reactions to development

Editor:

Every year before the municipal election for White Rock, we read in the Peace Arch News how discontented the residents are of all the redevelopment and other silly decisions this council makes.

And every year after the election, we find the same council re-elected because only 6,000 or so of the 20,000 voters decide to actually cast a ballot.

If you are like me and wish White Rock not to become a high-density city, please let your voice be heard. Round up people that have the same vision to run for mayor or council. Let’s not believe the current group to hoodwink us again by saying they don’t support high-density.

When the city was about to change the zoning on West Beach, a group of us got a petition together to voice our thoughts. While we were successful in getting some modifications, it was not enough to secure a height restriction on our beach with this council.

Please, instead of writing letters, get people to run for council and mayor and vote.

Susan McDonald, White Rock

• • •

A White Rock haiku…

City by the sea

Trucks, dust, noise, tree loss, gridlock

City lost to greed

C.S. Nichols, White Rock

• • •

Re: We take a back seat to developers, June 6 letters.

Again, I am perplexed by the reasoning process and subsequent conclusions reached by the anti-development group that seem to fill the majority of the letters page.

For one, the current council members were democratically elected by the residents of White Rock. Whether we agree with the decisions of council or not, this fact does not change. The shareholders – taxpayers and non-taxpayers – have had their say when they elected the current council.

For a future council to nullify previous decisions is a slap in the face of the democratic process. Just as important, the developers have followed the process. A stop-drop on construction now or after the election would be wrong. So let’s live with it, and move on.

I also find letter-writer Barry Gaudin’s remarks about “no experience, no qualifications, and demonstrable track record” intriguing. Is he advocating for a professional politician? Is that we want? Or do we want citizen-politicians who reflect the varying interests of the community because not everyone is anti-development.

Sure, there are those who hate the noise and traffic, but these same people see where this is all going. Somewhat akin to a vision.

Last word – as someone with experience, qualifications and a demonstrable record as a senior decision-maker, we should not be shaming Coun. David Chesney. He demonstrated judgment and discretion despite having to swallow a bitter pill (Moratorium on highrises called ‘illegal,’ May 30).

If all the naysayers could do the same, I think that would be progress, and generate a lot of positive energy.

Darwin Nickel, White Rock