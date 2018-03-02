LETTERS: Record high for fatalities

Editor: What can we do to prevent future road kills?

Editor:

Sunnyside Acres Urban Forest comprises over 130 hectares of the largest intact, second-growth forest in South Surrey.

In 1986, a committee was formed from a number of local residents to preserve the 480-acre woodlot known as Sunnyside Acres. Concessions were made, one being the development of Softball City. Others – like an airport, golf course, senior’s retirement home and gas storage facilities – were not considered as important to the community as preserving this natural gem.

In 1988, it was designated an Urban Forest, set aside in perpetuity for its intrinsic and heritage values to provide long-term, non-consumptive enjoyment and benefits to the general public.”

Sixty-nine species of birds share their space with raccoons, rabbits, squirrels, chipmunks, skunk, possum, coyote, mice, rats and deer that make their homes inside the acreage. They, along with a variety of insects, plants and trees are part of the web of life, an ecosystem that depends on each other to survive. Left on their own they manage quite well. Nature has a way of balancing the scales.

As an example, when there is an increase in the rabbit population, coyotes that prey on them produce larger litters which in turn manage the numbers.

A small herd of black-tailed deer have managed to survive in Sunnyside. Unfortunately, this past year three were killed by cars crossing over 24 Avenue in the area of 144 Street. Never in the 30 years of forest management has this high a number of fatalities been recorded.

What can we do to prevent future road kills? I would like to suggest the following:

1. Slow down. Animals are often most active at dawn and dusk. It’s essential to slow down when driving through designated risk zones and whenever you see an animal in your field of vision; since they often travel in herds, others may be close behind. Scan the ditches and edges of the road. Drive as if a deer is about to jump out at any moment.

2. Consider installing an electronic deer whistle on your car. These devices are available at Canadian Tire and Walmart for under $10.

3. Urge city council to install deer signs that are reflective at night when reduced visibility pose dangers. Use flashing lights at deer crossing to alert drivers. Temporary signs, adorned with orange flags and flashing lights, are more successful at altering human behaviour than boring, static signs.

4. Request installation of speed bumps on 24 Avenue between 144th and 146th to slow traffic.

The natural lifespan of the black-tailed deer is nine to 10 years. The average life span of black-tailed deer in the wild varies depending on weather, habitat quality, predation and traffic, however, few deer live beyond 10 years. Let’s give them a fighting chance to reach their natural lifespan.

Dee Walmsley, Surrey

Previous story
EDITORIAL: End of the line for Surrey MP

Just Posted

White Rock apologizes for not being able to save ‘Empress Tree’ in Memorial Park

City says shallow roots extended further than expected.

Metro support vital to plan for South Surrey’s Hazelmere Valley

Regional public hearing to be set following draft amendment bylaw

Clayton student approached by man ‘committing an indecent act,’ says principal

Surrey RCMP investigating after Grade 12 student allegedly approached on Feb. 28

Surrey’s Meghan Agosta had puck on her stick when Canada scored silver medal

Team Canada vet recalls shootout moment when Americans won gold at Olympics

‘Clarity’ sought on tree-permit accusation

Lack of consultation on South Surrey project criticized

Photos: Snow day

Residents took advantage of winter weather

Semifinals set for BC girls high school championships

Dozen teams remain in the hunt for three provincial basketball banners at Langley Events Centre

Edmonton hostage taker eligible for release

Patrick Clayton was given an 11-year sentence and granted day parole in 2015

Critics urge Ottawa to clear backlog of disabled veterans

Some fear money from this year’s federal budget won’t be enough to help Veterans Affairs Canada

New public school funding model could be in place by 2019, says ministry of education

Review panel appointed by Rob Fleming to change how schools receive public funding

Welfare woes: trying to stem the ‘cheque effect’

Victoria police chief suggests staggering welfare payments, others say solution not that simple

B.C. Hydro rate freeze refused, rate goes up 3% in April

Utility a ‘financial mess,’ Energy Minister Michelle Mungall says

Medical tax battle carries on as NDP budget passes key vote

B.C. Liberal leader says ‘blunder’ costing non-profits, colleges

WHL Rookie of the Month Bowen Byram, 16, a Giant on Vancouver’s blue-line

Barely old enough to drive, young rearguard already a Western Hockey League force

Most Read

l -->