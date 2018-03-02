LETTERS: Record high for fatalities

Editor:

Sunnyside Acres Urban Forest comprises over 130 hectares of the largest intact, second-growth forest in South Surrey.

In 1986, a committee was formed from a number of local residents to preserve the 480-acre woodlot known as Sunnyside Acres. Concessions were made, one being the development of Softball City. Others – like an airport, golf course, senior’s retirement home and gas storage facilities – were not considered as important to the community as preserving this natural gem.

In 1988, it was designated an Urban Forest, set aside in perpetuity for its intrinsic and heritage values to provide long-term, non-consumptive enjoyment and benefits to the general public.”

Sixty-nine species of birds share their space with raccoons, rabbits, squirrels, chipmunks, skunk, possum, coyote, mice, rats and deer that make their homes inside the acreage. They, along with a variety of insects, plants and trees are part of the web of life, an ecosystem that depends on each other to survive. Left on their own they manage quite well. Nature has a way of balancing the scales.

As an example, when there is an increase in the rabbit population, coyotes that prey on them produce larger litters which in turn manage the numbers.

A small herd of black-tailed deer have managed to survive in Sunnyside. Unfortunately, this past year three were killed by cars crossing over 24 Avenue in the area of 144 Street. Never in the 30 years of forest management has this high a number of fatalities been recorded.

What can we do to prevent future road kills? I would like to suggest the following:

1. Slow down. Animals are often most active at dawn and dusk. It’s essential to slow down when driving through designated risk zones and whenever you see an animal in your field of vision; since they often travel in herds, others may be close behind. Scan the ditches and edges of the road. Drive as if a deer is about to jump out at any moment.

2. Consider installing an electronic deer whistle on your car. These devices are available at Canadian Tire and Walmart for under $10.

3. Urge city council to install deer signs that are reflective at night when reduced visibility pose dangers. Use flashing lights at deer crossing to alert drivers. Temporary signs, adorned with orange flags and flashing lights, are more successful at altering human behaviour than boring, static signs.

4. Request installation of speed bumps on 24 Avenue between 144th and 146th to slow traffic.

The natural lifespan of the black-tailed deer is nine to 10 years. The average life span of black-tailed deer in the wild varies depending on weather, habitat quality, predation and traffic, however, few deer live beyond 10 years. Let’s give them a fighting chance to reach their natural lifespan.

Dee Walmsley, Surrey