LETTERS: Refreshing ridership

Editor: These days, it seems the norm to shout abuse at fellow passengers on public transport.

Whereas my wife and I, recently home from a U.K. holiday, were amazed several times how well-mannered young people were while travelling on the London Tube. We don’t think of ourselves as old, but every time we stepped on the Tube, two or three young people jumped up, offering their seats to us.

It would be so refreshing if young people here behaved in the same thoughtful manner.

John Harwood, Surrey

