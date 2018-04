Editor:

Re: Pier notices ‘shameful,’ March 21.

White Rock Mayor Wayne Baldwin’s over-the-top response to a handbill on the pier giving notice of a public meeting with the chief of the Semiahmoo First Nation may stem from the fact that at least some people would like to see a respectful relationship between White Rock and its neighbour – something that Baldwin has conspicuously failed to achieve.

Peter Ferris, Surrey