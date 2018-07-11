LETTERS: Report with compassion

Editor:

Re: ‘Cocaine toxicity’ identified, July 4.

Upon reading the above article in the Peace Arch News, I couldn’t help but feel for the family of the young girl in this article. My first thought was for the family to have to read this and relive this tragedy.

And also, why does this have to be in print for the residents of South Surrey/White Rock to be made aware of the circumstances of her death? Shouldn’t this be a private matter for the family?

Did the reporter make the family aware that she would be publishing such detailed information regarding their daughter’s passing? Does the reporter Tracy Holmes have no compassion for the family, or just putting a story in the paper?

I only hope that she and her family never have to experience such a tragedy, and that it’s not printed in the newspaper for others to read.

Come on, Peace Arch News, you are a local newspaper – show some compassion for the residents of our area.

Barb Price, Surrey