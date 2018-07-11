LETTERS: Report with compassion

Editor: Re: ‘Cocaine toxicity’ identified, July 4.

Editor:

Re: ‘Cocaine toxicity’ identified, July 4.

Upon reading the above article in the Peace Arch News, I couldn’t help but feel for the family of the young girl in this article. My first thought was for the family to have to read this and relive this tragedy.

And also, why does this have to be in print for the residents of South Surrey/White Rock to be made aware of the circumstances of her death? Shouldn’t this be a private matter for the family?

Did the reporter make the family aware that she would be publishing such detailed information regarding their daughter’s passing? Does the reporter Tracy Holmes have no compassion for the family, or just putting a story in the paper?

I only hope that she and her family never have to experience such a tragedy, and that it’s not printed in the newspaper for others to read.

Come on, Peace Arch News, you are a local newspaper – show some compassion for the residents of our area.

Barb Price, Surrey

Previous story
LETTERS: Costs set our cities apart
Next story
LETTERS: Insensible to open the floodgates

Just Posted

70 bags of trash illegally dumped in White Rock

City staff are investigating

White Rock to consider uptown parking lot

Motion to prepare business case approved by council

Mysterious white substance in North Delta creek likely paint, city says

The substance did not appear to be toxic and was cleaned up on July 10

Greyhound bus depot in Langley will close as part of Canada-wide cuts

Logan Avenue facility is on a month-to-month lease, company said

South Surrey girl notches national Highland-dance win

Hannah Black, 11, took to Calgary stage last week

VIDEO: Free summer concerts launched at Surrey Civic Plaza

Eight-show series features performances Tuesday evenings, plus lunchtime dates Mondays

CN freight train derails along southern B.C. lake

A CN freight train hauling pulp derailed beside a lake near Pemberton, British Colombia.

Trudeau bills 10-year defence spending plan as answer to Trump spending call

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau bills 10-year defence spending plan as answer to Donald Trump’s persistent spending call.

BC mental health clubhouse – paired with shooting range – shuts down in less than a week

Health authority does about-face after unrelated $628k fine from WorkSafeBC

Federal NDP leader talks DFO, Greyhound, tariffs at 1st of 4-day B.C. tour

Jagmeet Singh was in Terrace Wednesday with Skeena-Bulkley Valley NDP MP Nathan Cullen

B.C. man, 71, builds bike that can glide along unused railroad

Island Corridor Foundation says rail use not permitted on active railroad

RCMP teddy bear from B.C. looks forward to cross-Canada travels

Police asking public to help document Nanaimo Bear’s journey via Twitter and Facebook

Credit, debit card skimmers found in SkyTrain ticket machines: Transit Police

Transit Police said three machines were found in stations along the Canada Line

Tiny tremors causing Vancouver Island to move away from B.C. mainland

When the North American plate moves, energy is released and causes a shift to the west

Most Read

l -->