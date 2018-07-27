LETTERS: Respectfully disagree

Re: Consider the source , July 18 letters

Editor:

Re: Consider the source, July 18 letters.

I am writing in response to the letter by S. Krop, which was a response to a letter I wrote, Guesswork gives rise to ‘false facts’, in the June 8 edition of PAN.

First off, thank you kindly for your response. I was expecting a response such as this. I would like to start out by saying that I respect your opinion, but I respectfully disagree.

You stated that it is “distressing” that I have been “duped” by “fake news.”

The source that I used is not “fake news”; it is somebody else’s opinion on the matter, but it is in no way “fake news.”

This raises an important point, in my opinion: that we should all be open to viewing and even understanding that there is more than one way to look at the world. I can understand that you believe in climate change and I can take that information and still have my own opinion, while respectfully disagreeing with yours.

I do believe that the Earth is changing and that, yes, it might be getting a bit warmer. But I don’t think that it is entirely, if at all, caused by humans.

Another point is that I think it immature and disrespectful to make assumptions about me knowing nothing about me. I am not your typical, text-book teenager who is always on Facebook, as you so kindly pointed out.

I am constantly reading and learning new things and have been volunteering at multiple places for over five years. I also work in a library.

I also understand how to critically view sources. I view the world through my own lens and you view it through yours, that’s what makes our world such a wonderfully fascinating place to live.

I think that your letter raises not only important points about climate change, but also about respecting others’ opinions and not shooting people down without understanding more about where they are coming from; they probably have just as equally formed research.

Next time you try to dispute another’s opinion, take a step back and look at the situation.

Diane Hennig, Surrey

• • •

When some people on the political left hear something they don’t agree with, and can’t articulate a reasoned response, they turn their angst into an attempt to discredit the source.

S. Kropf resorts to innuendo, insults and name calling, in an attempt to smear respected scientist Patrick Moore. Moore had been used as a reference in another letter to the editor which seems to have been the catalyst for Kropf’s indignant diatribe.

As a doctor of ecology, Moore is among the world’s most respected scientists when it comes to climate change. Because Moore’s research is not reliant on government funding, he is not beholden to the narrative of the global elites. In his online videos, he credibly and convincingly articulates well-researched observations that the relationship between carbon emissions and climate change is more than just somewhat suspect.

I urge anyone with an open mind to take a look at Moore’s YouTube video, The Sensible Environmentalist, and decide for themselves.

As Kropf professes, scepticism, critical thinking and research, are what’s called for. Character assassinations and tasteless metaphors are not.

Glen Gerow, White Rock

