LETTERS: Rewarding give and take

Meals On Wheels thanks our volunteers for the sterling job they did over the holidays.

We deliver meals on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays in White Rock and South Surrey. On Christmas Monday, we were out there delivering turkey dinners.

Over the holiday week, our three teams took time out from their families and busy schedules to ensure all went as needed. It was a bit tiring, and the result is we have regular volunteers taking well-deserved holidays over the next two months, as well as some relief drivers.

Though we have been quietly supporting our community since 1970, we are still a bit of an unknown quantity to many.

We have a great camaraderie among us, and friendly, responsible, people are always welcome to join our ranks. We have husbands and wives driving together and others who like to bring a friend, or mothers with school-age children, as well as those who prefer to come alone and share the smiles along the way with our clients.

The people we serve are often the people who built this province and they have fascinating stories to share. It is a rewarding experience that is of great use in the community.

The job at hand involves driving a route and delivering meal-boxes in person. It takes approximately two hours – 10:30 to 12:30. Training is provided.

If you’d like to give it a try, please call me at 604-541-6325.

Pat Patton, White Rock