LETTERS: Road lessons for the season

Letter writers address how better to get around in the cold weather

Editor:

What happens when you tailgate and the car in front has to suddenly jam on his brakes?

His tail goes up and as you brake, your car’s nose goes down.

Result: you slide under the car you have been tailgating – see the photo of the Alex Fraser Bridge crash that ran in last Friday’s paper.

Learn to stay back, please.

Gerry Porter, White Rock

• • •

It appears that the Surrey School Board is exempt from the bylaw requiring landlords to clear snow and ice from the sidewalk.

After last week’s snowfall, the sidewalk on the south side of 26 Avenue, in front of Pacific Heights Elementary, and west of there in front of properties owned by SSB, remained snow covered, making it impossible for school children, parents, and the public to walk.

All were forced to walk on the road.

Peter Tilbury, Surrey

