LETTERS: Road safety takes little effort

Letter writers suggest there are easy ways to make our roads safer – including always signalling and watching our speed. (File photo )

Editor:

Your vehicle’s turn-signal device is a super important safety and courtesy tool. It’s to be used every time we’re going to make a turn, of any sort.

The turn signal is, however, vastly underutilized in my everyday experience.

As individuals, we can help change that.

Please use the ‘10-second rule’ and have your turn signal on at least 10 seconds before you’re going to actually turn. This is not a hard thing to do.

Maybe some people learned to drive in a different culture where turn signals and courtesy were not as important. But here it’s not only the law, it’s the considerate Canadian way.

Use your signal all the time. It’s so valuable for others to know your intention in advance. Others can then assist you in being able to make your lane change safely. Or they maybe they’ll be able to make their move sooner, too. You never know who needs to see or benefit from your signal.

Do it all the time and it’ll become a habit.

Your effort can make a difference and, like Gandhi said, “be the change you want to see in the world.” Use your turn signal and you’ll hopefully inspire others to do so, too.

Steve Barnes, Surrey

• • •

Re: Record high for fatalities, March 2 letters.

I read with interest the letter regarding the Sunnyside Acres Urban Forest and the problem with deer crossing over 24 Avenue.

I live on Mayne Island, and we have a large deer population – native blacktail deer and introduced fallow deer. At dawn or dusk, it is not uncommon to see 10 to 15 deer in any given five-kilometre stretch. Yet, as far as I can recall, only one deer was hit by a car last year.

Given the number of deer we have on Mayne Island, it is surprising there have been far more deer killed by drivers travelling along 24 Avenue than on our island. It makes me wonder why the difference.

Deer jump out of the woods at the side of the road in both places. You have deer signs; we have deer signs. Your roads are much wider than ours – and probably in much better condition.

My guess is that drivers along 24 Avenue push the speed limit because of the forested area. Also, they do not expect to see deer. We almost always expect to see deer and drive accordingly.

Want to save your small deer population? Slow down. You cannot possibly stop as quickly as a deer can dart. Whistles, flashing lights and speed bumps all help. But the best answer is slow down.

Jan Nicol-Mitchell, Mayne Island