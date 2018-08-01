LETTERS: Sadness for those with ignorance

Editor:

I have been in the arts for most of my life, dancing and teaching classical ballet.

Not to suggest that everyone is gay, yet my experience and friendships with gay men and women are, and have been, my best friends, loyal and very respectful to me and my family as straight people and their friendship for over 60 years both having resided in Belgium and here in B.C.

My husband and I have had friends house-sit and babysit our teenagers with as much trust as my own mother, whom also treasured their friendship.

We have some friends which don’t understand their lifestyle and put it down to mainly ignorance and let it go.

To whoever marked the crosswalk at Five Corners (White Rock has its first rainbow crosswalk; Some bothered by apparent vandalism, others unfazed, July 25), we feel sad for you. We should at least respect one another. I plan to be at city hall to proudly raise the flag with tears for the brothers and sisters who have passed away and hope to see some people there.

Senga Cowie, White Rock