White Rock Mayor Wayne Baldwin cuts a rainbow-coloured ribbon at the official unveiling of White Rock’s rainbow crosswalk. (Twitter @jaxsaid photo)

LETTERS: Sadness for those with ignorance

Editor: We should at least respect one another.

Editor:

I have been in the arts for most of my life, dancing and teaching classical ballet.

Not to suggest that everyone is gay, yet my experience and friendships with gay men and women are, and have been, my best friends, loyal and very respectful to me and my family as straight people and their friendship for over 60 years both having resided in Belgium and here in B.C.

My husband and I have had friends house-sit and babysit our teenagers with as much trust as my own mother, whom also treasured their friendship.

We have some friends which don’t understand their lifestyle and put it down to mainly ignorance and let it go.

To whoever marked the crosswalk at Five Corners (White Rock has its first rainbow crosswalk; Some bothered by apparent vandalism, others unfazed, July 25), we feel sad for you. We should at least respect one another. I plan to be at city hall to proudly raise the flag with tears for the brothers and sisters who have passed away and hope to see some people there.

Senga Cowie, White Rock

Previous story
EDITORIAL: Vandalism shows need for rainbow crosswalk
Next story
COLUMN: Has social media passed its peak?

Just Posted

Convicted murderer loses appeal in Surrey crack shack beating case

David Mitchell, 25, was beaten with an aluminum baseball bat in a Whalley crack shack in 2006

Region’s theatre community mourns leader

Actor/director/producer Mike Busswood remembered

Violent crime in Surrey sees four per cent increase

This is reported crimes involving violence in first half of 2018 compared to same period last year

More than 30,000 comic books at Surrey auction this September

‘Massive’ private owner collection to be auctioned off

UPDATED: 2 men dead, 1 in ‘serious’ condition after plane crash in B.C. lake

Float plane carrying three men crashed on Tyaughton Lake in Gold Bridge Wednesday afternoon

VIDEO: B.C. nine-year-old wins invite to world Pokemon championships

Currently ranked 21 among junior players in North America

Osprey with lead poisoning rescued from B.C. provincial park

Raptor spent one month in rehabilitation

Richmond man gets $50,000 fine, house arrest for smuggling 10,000 kg of tobacco

Mehboob Karim Alladina smuggled nearly $500,000 worth of illegal tobacco

‘Strong odour’ leads to woman’s body in Vancouver rooming house

Police are investigating the city’s thirteenth homicide of the year

Hopes dashed for would-be Lower Mainland condo buyers

Murrayville House’s condos are finally up for sale.

Hiroshima survivor living in B.C. recounts bombing, 73 years later

Monday marks the 73 anniversary of the Hiroshima bombing.

Global infernos create firefighter shortage

Wildfire resources are being put to the test around the world as fires burn out of control.

Port Mann Bridge review points to B.C. government’s flaws in expertise, risk management

Report takes aim at how the $3.3 billion mega-project was handled

2 arrested, 1 at large in connection with slew of Skytrain thefts

30-year-old man still wanted on a Canada-wide immigration warrant

Most Read

l -->