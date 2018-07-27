File photo Letter-writer Scott Kristjanson says most of the city’s sidewalks made unsafe by construction didn’t need fixing.

LETTERS: Safety should have been priority

Re: Walking streets a danger, senior says, July 18

Editor:

Re: Walking streets a danger, senior says, July 18.

It is laughable to say that this construction was about fixing the unsafe sidewalks.

This is about greed, and having White Rock residents pay for that greed.

The sidewalks were safe before the construction.

I am sure that the final result will be beautiful, but safety should come first.

If this was about safety, why did the city choose to rip up both sides of Johnston at once? This appears to be more about rushing to get the development done before this council is voted out on Oct. 20.

If this was only about safety, then there was only about 30 feet of unsafe sidewalk on east side of Johnston that needed repair. That could have been fixed at a fraction of the cost, while also keeping seniors safe.

Looking at the work being done, this is more about building capacity for the new towers that the majority of residents opposed.

I have been told that this project is costing taxpayers $9 million but the developers are only paying $500k per tower. In order to pay for it, we would need 18 towers along this three-block stretch of Johnston to break even on costs.

The first block is costing taxpayers $3 million, so with three towers being planned there, developers are only paying half. Taxpayers are paying the other $1.5 million so that rich developers can get richer on our dime. That’s not right.

Mayor Wayne Baldwin’s response to Ms. Egger? “I will send a message to staff about dealing with it ASAP.” Baldwin then goes on to blame other councils for this mess, even through he was CAO at the time.

That’s not good enough. Good management accepts responsibility and would have planned for safe development from the start.

This council is to blame, and this mayor and his council must take responsibility for it.

Scott Kristjanson, White Rock

Previous story
LETTERS: Time to rethink street-car plan
Next story
BUILDING BRIDGES: Stand together when one is singled out

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP seize stolen truck, weapons, body armour in Langley

Tintin Lawrence, 33, of Langley is now facing nine charges

City of Surrey says it’s added five acres to Hawthorne Park

Surrey says net park size has increased by one acre, after building road through park and acquiring new land

First court appearance for Surrey man charged in West Kelowna murder

Tejwant Danjou’s case to Aug. 2 and a bail hearing will be set in the near future.

UPDATE: Multiple injuries after vehicle collision on Highway 15

Victim in South Surrey crash ‘is beat up but she’ll be herself’

Butt heads still causing grass fires in Surrey

Local firefighters fought 11 brush and grass fires in Surrey on Thursday and nine on Wednesday

SLIDESHOW: TD Concerts at the Pier

The Lonely and Big River perform at East Beach

PHOTOS: Smoke from Richmond bog fire spotted in surrounding skies

A portion of Westminster Highway was closed while firefighters set up trucks and dragged in hoses

BC man connected to Canada’s largest traffic stop marijuana bust since 2015

Claudiu Huber of Agassiz arrested in Manitoba

B.C. man’s video goes viral after homophobic insults yelled at him, boyfriend

Kamloops’ resident Darcy Daniels said he isn’t shocked, but that this needs to stop

Kelowna wildfire held as 933 homes remain on evacuation alert

BC Wildfire and the Kelowna fire department are on scene of a blaze in Glenmore

Family feud over $1.2 million jackpot lands in court

Barbara Reddick has sued her nephew Tyrone MacInnis following through on claim that she never intended to split the winnings

Massive Northern California wildfire kills 2nd firefighter

Carr Fire is ‘taking down everything in its path,’ said firefigher spokesperson Scott McLean

‘Everybody tried to save her’: Toronto shooting witness recounts violent night

On Friday evening, staff from businesses in Toronto’s Greektown were expected to gather for a moment of silence

Bad week in social media gets worse; Twitter hammered on Wall St

Long criticized for allowing bad behaviour to run rampant, Twitter has begun to crack down

Most Read

l -->