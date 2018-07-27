LETTERS: Sale of farm land a shame

Editor: Re: Langley church eyes 16 Avenue farmland , July 18

An open letter to Langley council.

Re: Langley church eyes 16 Avenue farmland, July 18.

I just read that council voted in favour of allowing Southgate Christian Fellowship to build a facility on five acres of ALR (Agricultural Land Reserve) land.

I can only hope the Agriculture Land Commission rejects this.

Shame on you for recommending this. The land was originally purchased knowing it was in ALR. Why would you recommend it be given away? We have precious little farm land left and one day we will need this land. What a disgrace.

I also have to wonder when the farm allowance is going to stop. There is very little accountability where farm allowance is in effect, and I know this from personal experience.

Even the people who are charged with keeping tabs on these operations are calling it a joke.

The worst part is when someone has not paid their share of property taxes for years, grows a few Xmas trees, then gets their property rezoned and subdivided and makes a huge profit.

How great is that? No accountability for all the years little or no taxes were paid.

Not your decision, but in some cases such as recommending property be taken out of ALR or allowing rezoning is your decision.

Not impressed.

Joan Boulton, Surrey

