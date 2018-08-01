LETTERS: Sensible solutions

Letter writers address rail dangers

Editor:

It seems that once again there is an overreaction to the death of a young man on the train tracks (15-year-old killed by passenger train, July 6).

Like as in White Rock, they now want to erect a fence along the tracks in Crescent Beach.

What a huge waste of money and resources.

Has the fence stopped people from going on the tracks in White Rock? No! As proof, I have included a photograph taken on Sunday afternoon on July 29. There are people cognizant of the dangers posed in not following the warning that obey the signs. They don’t get killed or maimed.

Then there are those who for reasons of their own decide that these rules don’t apply to them. It could be out of ignorance, out of the reasoning that rules don’t apply to them or because they are perhaps under the influence of one thing or another.

Even with a fence in place, they will still climb over the fence and go about their merry way. When they are dead, it doesn’t matter to them. It’s their families and friends that have to live with the pain caused by their actions.

Can you imagine that if every time a pedestrian is killed while walking across the middle of a street, the city decided to put up a fence around that particular stretch of road? It’s utterly ridiculous.

And, by the way, asking that the train tracks be moved elsewhere because someone gets killed is not an option.

However, moving the tracks because they can block off a community should they break down in a major intersection is something else again (Train stall blocks Crescent access, July 25).

What would have happened if there was a police, fire or medical emergency? Reactions should be well thought out before they become actions.

W. Al Riede, Surrey

• • •

Re: Only solution is to stay off tracks, July 18 letters.

Robert Ramsay’s letter to the editor paints a grim story based on indisputable facts.

One day the railway will be gone, but this will not be tomorrow or next month or next year and maybe not even for 10 or more years.

Having more people recklessly sacrifice their lives will not hasten that day.

If people start right away to behave sensibly, it will save dozens, hundreds, of people from tragedies that will last a lifetime. Please pay attention to the fundamental, sensible rules of personal safety so far as your own actions are concerned and impress this on your loving family and friends.

Bill Holmes, White Rock

 

A common sight in White Rock. (Contributed photo)

