Re: Dosanjh decries ‘religion­ization’ of politics, March 7.

The article concerning former premier Ujjal Dosanjh’s warning should be widely published across Canada.

As a devoutly religious person of a faith different from Dosanjh, and a proud Canadian, his warning is highly relevant for all people living in this country.

I applaud and admire Dosanjh and hope Canadians heed his warning as we vote for all levels of government in the future.

Don Kinnie, White Rock