Letter-writer Erna Neale suggests dog owners leaving ‘poop bags’ in a hollowed tree and on school grounds is unacceptable. (Contributed photos)

LETTERS: Show some responsibility, respect

Editor: Surrey: City of Parks, not City of Poop!

Editor:

Surrey: City of Parks, not City of Poop!

This is disgusting and not fair – dog-poop bags left in a hollowed tree in Red Wood Park and piled up at the entrance of the old Grandview Heights Elementary play field.

I walk through these two lovely parks with my little grandchildren, and I wouldn’t dream of letting them drop an apple core, banana peel or piece of paper on the ground.

Why would some irresponsible dog owners think it is acceptable to leave their animal’s poop bag behind?

For goodness sake, show some responsibility and respect for the rest of us and take it home!

Erna Neale, Surrey

