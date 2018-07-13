LETTERS: Slippery slope of civic oversight

Editor: How can we trust City of Surrey to build an LRT if they can’t even pave a proper sidewalk?

Editor:

How can we trust the City of Surrey to build an LRT if they can’t even pave a proper sidewalk on 56 Avenue?

The average slope on it is 15 centimetres, and a small part of it was repaved at the same slope so nothing was improved.

There are five kilometres of sidewalk along 56 Avenue that are bad enough to walk on when it’s dry; it’s very difficult when there is ice or snow. People end up walking on the road, which is very dangerous.

We live in a highly taxed area, and fixing this problem should be a no-brainer for the City of Surrey.

Engineering seems to be unable to fix it. They should contact a reputable company like B&B Contracting who, I’m sure, could fix this problem.

The planned LRT will cause the closure of King George Boulevard once or twice a week because of accidents. This should not be built because the majority of people do not want the gridlock this will cause.

Dave Plett, Surrey