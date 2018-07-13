LETTERS: Smoke them out with photo

Editor: I notice new sickaret (cigarette) and marijuana butts on the trails every day.

I walk my dog in the wooded park near our home every day, and I notice new sickaret (cigarette) and marijuana butts on the trails every day.

There is a sign, just like the one pictured (above), at each of the five entrances to the park, but some smokers are either missing or ignoring the signs.

If just one of those butts is just 99 per cent extinguished, the dry grass, leaves and twigs will ignite and the fire will spread quickly. If it’s windy, many houses near the park will also burn.

I have even come across evidence of human-set fires in the park.

If you see someone smoking or setting fires in your park, please take their photo and send it to the police.

That way, when – not if – your park burns down, the police will have a list of people to interview.

Jerry Steinberg, Surrey