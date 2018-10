Editor: I was involved in a truck-versus-motorcycle accident on 24 Avenue, east of 128 Street.

On Sept. 25, I was involved in a truck-versus-motorcycle accident on 24 Avenue, east of 128 Street.

Fire responded immediately and were terrific. The EMTs were great, and I thank them.

I would also like to say thank you to Eric. I do not know who Eric is, but he was a bystander that took the time to talk to me, and call 911, while I was trapped under the truck.

To all that assisted in my trip to Peace Arch Hospital, I thank very much. And to Eric… I owe you one.

Gerry Flowers, Surrey