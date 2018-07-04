LETTERS: Striving for calm amid traffic chaos

Editor: I have asked council to make changes before somebody gets badly injured or worse.

Editor:

I live near the corner of Foster Street and Roper Avenue in White Rock. The photo above was taken last week after another accident at this dangerous intersection.

This is the second accident this year alone, and there have been several near-accidents in between.

Over the last year-and-a-half, I have asked our city council to make some changes to this corner before somebody gets badly injured or worse.

Any traffic-calming implementation would be helpful, the cheapest probably being stop signs on Foster Street. Traffic has increased noticeably since the construction on several highrises and road improvements on Johnston Street have started.

Neighbours in my building told me that they have also tried to point out this dangerous intersection to city hall.

What else can we do?

Dagmar Cox, White Rock