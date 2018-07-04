LETTERS: Tax all road users equally

Editor:

I just heard that Metro Vancouver is raising the gas tax to support various initiatives (Mayors taken in by NDP-fuelled manipulations, page 6 column).

That is all and good, but I see a few free electric-vehicle charging stations of which I see that electric vehicles use the roads to get to them as well as bicycle lanes paid for in some part by our gasoline taxes.

It bugs me that we fossil-fuel users are subsidizing electric vehicles that already get a grant from the province towards the purchase of same. It is time that we all pay our fair share to use our roads and highways.

Barry Bradley, Surrey