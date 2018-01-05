Letter-writer Roderick Louis offers an explanation of why he was escorted out of White Rock council chambers in 2016. (File photo)

LETTERS: Tell readers why I was forced out

Editor: Re: MLA Redies wades into water issues, Dec. 27.

Editor:

Re: MLA Redies wades into water issues, Dec. 27.

Although the coverage of controversial City of White Rock water issues is appreciated, I take offence at the lack of explanatory facts in the article regarding the highly pejorative sentence:

“Louis, a well-known council critic – particularly on water issues – has had frequently abrasive interactions with council members, and also city staff, during public meetings, and was escorted from council chambers by RCMP officers during a Sept. 12, 2016 meeting at the request of Baldwin.”

In fairness to myself, and in order to properly inform readers, in my view the writer was remiss in not stating that the 2016 “special” council meeting only occurred because of written threats from myself to White Rock council that I would sue the city in B.C. Supreme Court to obtain orders requiring council to redo their June 27, 2016 annual report meeting if council did not agree to:

1) Redo that meeting, where the city’s 2015 annual report was tabled and unanimously approved;

2) Allow members of the public that attend the redo meeting to ask questions, as per requirements of Sec. 99 of B.C.’s Community Charter Act; and,

3) Amend the city’s 2015 annual report so that it complies with B.C.’s Community Charter Act, which requires cities’ annual reports to contain a list of formal objectives, along with descriptions of measures that will be used to assess progress/lack of progress implementing each objective.

Also, at the “special” meeting where the mayor called the police to have me removed forcibly from the meeting (UBC hired for advice, Sept. 14, 2016):

• This occurred while I was in the middle of politely asking questions regarding city officials’ grievous negligence in not developing and not implementing an “arsenic and manganese public education and outreach program”;

• The mayor plainly did not like my questions and did not want to provide honest answers, so he had the police called to remove me from the meeting in a dictator-like attempt to silence me.

The facts around my expulsion by the police should have been included in the Dec. 27 article.

Please correct the above-referenced omissions in future articles/op-eds that are published.

Roderick V. Louis, White Rock

(City of White Rock video: Go to the 53:00-minute mark)

Previous story
OUR VIEW: Fentanyl peddlers need to go to jail

Just Posted

Allegations of misinformation in Morgan Creek, after anonymous flyers distributed

Developer Geoff Barker hopes to build townhouses, condos in South Surrey neighbourhood

Surrey’s ‘land matching’ farm pilot project grows region-wide

$25K in federal/provincial funding expands ‘Craigslist for farming’ to Metro Van area

Man, 90, seriously injured in Surrey pedestrian crash

City’s first serious pedestrian-related crash of 2018

A teacher’s memories of school days past

Kay Mitchell, 95, started teaching in Surrey in 1942

Police seek help in White Rock arson investigation

Witnesses and information requested in March 2017 case

VIDEO: Surrey Photography Club shoots ‘Multiple Exposures’ at arts council’s Newton home

Month-long exhibit features 54 images photographed by 17 members of the club

Women’s March Canada coming to the Fraser Valley

The idea for a valley version came from the Women’s March on Washington last year

Scientists warn of vanishing oxygen in oceans, including Canadian waters

Researchers believe the problem has been growing since the 1950s

Vernon woman missing was en route to Vancouver: RCMP

Linda Ruth Cunnington may have left to Vancouver Jan. 2

Dressed to the nines: how one Chilliwack family is addressing autism

Chilliwack family test-trying CalmWear: a line of clothing to suppress sensory processing disorders

Scholarship set up to honour the lives of Chloe and Aubrey Berry

Donations to support scholarships at Christ Church Cathedral School

B.C. gas prices to hit highest levels in years: GasBuddy forecast

In 2018, Vancouver is forecast to see the highest peak prices at $1.52 per litre

Skiers trigger avalanche near Fernie

Fernie Search and Rescue extricate skiers injured by size two avalanche

B.C. man sentenced to two years following explosives charge

Hamzah Subhan Khan was arrested in 2015 after special forces investigation

Most Read