LETTERS: Terry’s dream cannot fade

Editor:

Re: Terry Fox Run raises $10K, Sept. 21.

Many, many thanks to the hundred who turned out for the annual Terry Fox Run/Walk in the pouring rain last month. It was a heartwarming sight to see.

As most of us know, Terry did not embark on his run for rewards or recognition. He wanted to raise money for cancer research to hopefully “make the hurting stop,” as he said to the crowds in Toronto.

He planned to run over 8,000 miles, but at 3,000 miles and 143 days of running, he has to stop at Thunder Bay on Lake Superior.

We cannot let Terry’s dream die. We must help find a cure for this dreaded disease.

As Terry said, “Even if I don’t finish, we need others to continue” till a cure is found. So, please, mark your 2019 calendar on the third Sunday of September and plan to help carry on “Terry’s dream.”

Eileen Shepherd, Surrey