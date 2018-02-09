LETTERS: Thankful and reflective

Editor: For many years of my adult life, I am living with Crohn’s disease.

For many years of my adult life, I am living with Crohn’s disease.

In 2011, I was lucky to find a very good friend as a viable donor to be help me with a transplant of a needed kidney.

Since last year, July, I had to be rushed to the hospital several times, to keep me alive. Every time, after a short stay, I was sent home without a satisfactory diagnosis.

Last Christmas again, I had to be rushed to Peace Arch Hospital. During my stay (one month) , two of the doctors (Drs. Connie Ruffo and Sandra Derkach) attended to me, very concerned.

With a lot of effort, these doctors arrived at a conclusive result to make life more livable for me. The doctors deserve my thanks for the intensive involvement in my health.

It is my thought, that somehow this conclusion should or could have been achieved earlier.

Monika Thoma, Surrey