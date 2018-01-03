LETTERS: The tools are taking over

Editor: In a few years, there will be so many people laid off and replaced by robots.

Editor:

In a few years, there will be so many people laid off because they will be replaced by robots.

There really should be more of a public outcry. This would definitely be a good issue that unions could fight against.

It isn’t a natural progression. Machines are meant to be tools, not to take over everything.

There used to be more of an outcry when people’s livelihood was taken away by automatons. Sadly, people seemed resigned to it now. It is funny because we wouldn’t let scabs take our jobs. Why do we let machines do it?

We need to fight against robots in the same way we would other threats to our income and what gives our lives purpose, our jobs.

Think about this when you phone somewhere and you can’t talk to a human being anymore until you punch in like a zillion sub-menu functions. And you still end up in the wrong place. You finally get a human being and you get to the right place.

We as humans, need other humans, not more machines.

Colin Fletcher, White Rock

