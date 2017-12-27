LETTERS: They doth not protest much

Editor: The NDP finally made a decision on Site C, and the Green party will not pull support for NDP

Editor:

Well, Premier John Horgan and the NDP government finally made a decision on the Site C dam, and the leader of the Green party, Andrew Weaver, says he will not pull his support for the NDP even though Weaver and his two MLAs are vehemently opposed to the construction of the dam.

Weaver is quoted: “We are going to continually, on a daily basis, let the NDP know how upset we are at this decision.”

Wow, way to go Mr. Weaver. Why don’t you tell us the real reason why you are going along with this: 1) you have a promise that you and your fellow Greens get party status, and 2) you can hardly wait to have the way we elect members of the legislature change from the current first-past-the-post system to a form of proportional representation, which would give you more members in the legislature.

Once that’s accomplished, we will have an election well before the normal four-year cycle.

By the way, I am in favour of completing the Site C Dam and not a NDP fan.

Barney Feenstra, Surrey

Previous story
EDITORIAL: Seasonal sentiments
Next story
LETTERS: Sad lesson on racism

Just Posted

White Rock man remembered as dedicated father and coach

Todd Kargl died Dec. 15 in San Diego

Surrey business’s liquor licence renewed after rejection related to sex crime against teen

Court overturns denial after Thomas Cooper and Dell Lanes Ltd. launch appeal in Vancouver

Surrey soprano relishes ‘exciting’ role in Vancouver Opera’s ‘The Elixir of Love’

Singer Elaina Moreau, 28, takes a step forward in production of Donizetti’s comic opera

Surrey approves building permit for childrens’ gingerbread community

‘Your request for a building permit has been approved with conditions including the houses to be constructed of candy only and must be cute and delicious’

Cloverdale-Langley’s Laurie Belle talks ‘Get Cooking with the Stars’

Celebrity cooking T.V. show pairs celebrity actors, athletes and performers with renowned chefs

Top 10 videos of 2017

Watch the top viewed Black Press videos in B.C. for this year

Casino closing one of Langley’s largest live music venues

The Summit Theatre is being renovated into a bingo hall

Private investigators to probe Sherman’s deaths

Family hires private investigators to probe Barry and Honey Sherman’s deaths

Province to fully fund HIV-prevention drug PrEP

B.C. government to fully fund pre-exposure prophylaxis following pressure from activitsts, doctors

VIDEO: Oak Bay mourns killings of young sisters on Christmas Day

Chloe Berry, 6, and Aubrey Berry, 4, to be honoured at Willows Beach 7 p.m.

Part III: Saving an Indigenous language by teaching adults and creating an app

A multimedia series with videos and photos from a community Sm’algyax class on B.C.’s North Coast

Wrapping paper, tape, gift bags trashed not recycled

Canadians are estimated to throw away 50 kilograms of garbage over the holidays

New lawyer for man charged in Langley double murder

Travis MacPhail is expected back in court in February.

End is near for B.C. medical premiums

Break of $900 a year for average working couple, other taxes going up

Most Read