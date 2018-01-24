LETTERS: They should serve time

Editor: Re: Drive-by tragedy only a matter of time, Jan. 19 column.

Isn’t it time that we, the public, let both the criminals and the judiciary know that we have had enough of this gun violence?

My suggestion: if you are caught with a gun in the commission of a crime, 10 years; if you fire that gun, 15 years; if you wound someone with that gun, 20 years: and if you kill someone, life with no parole.

We have to let the gun-toting criminals know we are not going to put up with it any longer.

J. Armstrong, Surrey

