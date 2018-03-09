LETTERS: Thoughts on gun control

Editor:

Re: Strength in numbers, Feb. 28 letters.

Editor:

Re: Strength in numbers, Feb. 28 letters.

I can’t see a country that forbids the sale or possession of guns.

Let me distinguish between these guns. You have handguns, rifles, shotguns, semi-automatic handguns and rifles, and then fully automatic versions of each.

Now, personally, and being a gun advocate all my life, I see no practical reason to own a semi-automatic weapon or fully automatic weapon. You are waving a red flag in front of a bull’s nose when you advocate for these weapons.

The government, in their wisdom, makes it so difficult for a legitimate person to purchase a gun that they have to buy one through the back door. They force people to break the law.

Jerry Spillett, Surrey

