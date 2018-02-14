LETTERS: Time drivers saw the lights

Editor: There are still many drivers who feel that they don’t have to stop at crosswalks.

Editor:

There are still many drivers who feel that they don’t have to stop at crosswalks to allow pedestrians and cyclists to cross the road.

I use a pedestrian-controlled crosswalk every day to cross Crescent Road, and the flashing lights either don’t get noticed (distracted driving) or are ignored by many, many drivers.

It seems that a large number of drivers consider yellow lights to be nothing more than a polite suggestion.

Perhaps if the lights were changed from yellow to red, they might be taken more seriously – especially if flashing red and blue lights atop a cruiser were seen in their rear-view mirror.

Jerry Steinberg, Surrey

