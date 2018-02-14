LETTERS: Time drivers saw the lights

Editor: There are still many drivers who feel that they don’t have to stop at crosswalks.

There are still many drivers who feel that they don’t have to stop at crosswalks to allow pedestrians and cyclists to cross the road.

I use a pedestrian-controlled crosswalk every day to cross Crescent Road, and the flashing lights either don’t get noticed (distracted driving) or are ignored by many, many drivers.

It seems that a large number of drivers consider yellow lights to be nothing more than a polite suggestion.

Perhaps if the lights were changed from yellow to red, they might be taken more seriously – especially if flashing red and blue lights atop a cruiser were seen in their rear-view mirror.

Jerry Steinberg, Surrey