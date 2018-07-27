LETTERS: Time to rethink street-car plan

Editor:

After listening to the ongoing discussion regarding street cars versus SkyTrain in Surrey, I feel it’s important to add my comments as well.

Before moving to Surrey 10 years ago I lived on the north side of the Fraser River for over 25 years. It must have been about 15 years ago that the three city councils of Port Moody, Coquitlam and Port Coquitlam decided that due to the considerable population growth and traffic problems they needed to make a major improvement to the transportation network. With the help of expert consultants they decided upon the installation of street cars. They decided against SkyTrain due to the higher cost and longer time it took to construct.

The public agreed something needed to be done now, but when the citizens looked more closely they started to have serious concerns.

Questions arose regarding the adverse impact the double track right-of-way would have on the width of major traffic corridors; the negative impact on all the businesses and homes that would lose property all along the route of the tracks; that with level-grade tracks at every intersection, the street cars would either have to stop or, if they got priority, the cars would have to stop in addition to the normal operation of the stop lights; and that many users would have to cross the street to and from the stopping points for the street cars, slowing traffic further. They also concluded there would be a considerable increase in “jay walkers,” which could result in increased accidents and fatalities.

The result was the citizens concluded street cars were not the solution and it was better to wait a bit longer and pay a bit more for the faster and much better SkyTrain people mover than the street cars. Tri-City Councils agreed and those communities now have an excellent Sky Train system in place and operational .

It’s not to late to re-evaluate Surrey’s situation. If more people-moving capacity is needed, add more and better buses. Their routes can easily be adjusted and load capacity increased or decreased as needed. Build SkyTrain along King George Boulevard. As the population of South Surrey and White Rock increases over the next 10 to 20 years, extend the line down there. The great part about SkyTrain is that it can be elevated, run at grade or underground. Crossing South Surrey farmland could be at grade thus reducing the cost of construction. I doubt if street cars could ever be extended that far due to their limited speed and limited ability to climb hills like Sky Train can.

So before Surrey Council makes an irreversible decision, I urge that we look at the options again, the limitations and problems with street cars and rapidly increasing costs versus the potential for expanding an integrated SkyTrain service to better-serve a larger portion of Surrey now and in the years to come.

Tim Roark, Surrey